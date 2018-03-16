'Loving the Arts' showcase features Faith Lutheran students

Tracy Granville-Abbott
2:15 PM, Mar 16, 2018
2:20 PM, Mar 16, 2018
Sarah Crowder
On March 10, over 300 art enthusiasts were treated to some of the finest student talent in Southern Nevada at "Loving the Arts - Featuring Music of The Beatles," a showcase benefiting Faith Lutheran’s prestigious Conservatory of the Fine Arts.  

Students from Faith’s five fine arts disciplines - dance, vocal music, theatrical arts, instrumental music, and the visual arts - came together for a performance to inspire a passion for the arts at Faith Lutheran’s chapel and performing arts center.

The evening featured a pre-show cocktail reception, hors d’oeuvres, silent auction and live auction. Guests viewed galleries displaying featured artwork from Faith Lutheran’s visual arts students, while enjoying music from Faith’s distinguished instrumental groups.

