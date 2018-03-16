'Loving the Arts' showcase features Faith Lutheran students

On March 10, over 300 art enthusiasts were treated to some of the finest student talent in Southern Nevada at "Loving the Arts - Featuring Music of The Beatles," a showcase benefiting Faith Lutheran’s prestigious Conservatory of the Fine Arts.

Students from Faith’s five fine arts disciplines - dance, vocal music, theatrical arts, instrumental music, and the visual arts - came together for a performance to inspire a passion for the arts at Faith Lutheran’s chapel and performing arts center.

The evening featured a pre-show cocktail reception, hors d’oeuvres, silent auction and live auction. Guests viewed galleries displaying featured artwork from Faith Lutheran’s visual arts students, while enjoying music from Faith’s distinguished instrumental groups.