Looking to donate blood? Get a free ticket to a show at the Rio Hotel and Casino when you donate

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Penn Jillette is partnering with Vitalant's blood drive to give blood donors a complimentary ticket to a show at the Rio Hotel and Casino.

Officials with Vitalant say they are continuing to face a critical need for blood donors of all blood types. However, while all blood types are needed, officials say they are in particular need of type O blood.

To keep the momentum going, Penn Jillette has joined the effort by thanking all blood donors that donate at a Vitalant blood drive with a voucher for a complimentary show ticket for his limited-time engagement featuring Michael Carbonaro at the Rio Hotel and Casino.

According to a press release, blood donors will receive this special offer from December 16 to the 23rd at any Vitalant blood drive.

“People need blood now more than ever during the holiday season. Let’s save some lives, shall we?,” said Penn Jillette.

"In a trauma situation, if not enough blood is available, doctors may be faced with the impossible choice of who gets blood and who must wait," Vitalant officials said.

Type O is the most in-demand blood type and type O-negative is what emergency room physicians reach for because it can be transfused when there’s no time to determine a patient’s blood type. Hospital demand for blood remains strong, depleting the supply.

Donors can visit donors.vitalant.org [nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com] or call 877-25-VITAL to schedule an appointment at a mobile blood drive.