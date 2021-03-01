Locals invited to see the future of Las Vegas parks

Las Vegas residents are invited to imagine the future of our parks and participate in the adoption of the city’s 2050 master plan during a series of virtual meetings this month.

The virtual meetings will take place:

- March 16, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (this meeting will also be carried on KCLV Channel 2).

- March 20, 10 a.m.-Noon

- March 22, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents can watch online through the city’s Facebook page or through live stream.

Residents can also attend in person at City Hall (City Council Chambers, second floor. 495 S. Main St., Las Vegas, NV 89101).

Note: In person space will be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Residents can get all the details and pre-register here.