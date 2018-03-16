Locals complete Air Force basic training

Below is list of Las Vegas locals who have completed Air Force basic training:

U.S. Air Force Airman Brandy M. Avina graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force. Avina is the daughter of Ecaterina Avina and Gary Gottlieb, and sister of Tyler Gottlieb and Colton Lasater-Gottlieb, all of Las Vegas, Nev. She is a 2017 graduate of Nevada State High School, Las Vegas, Nev.

U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Calli M. Baldonado graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force. Baldonado is the daughter of Richard E. Jaramillo of Chester, Md. She is also the wife of Jarrad M. Baldonado. The airman is a 2008 graduate of Belen High School, Belen, N.M.

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Michael T. Batchelor III graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force. Batchelor is the son of Michael and Sara Batchelor of Las Vegas, Nev. He is a 2017 graduate of Centennial High School, Las Vegas, Nev.

U.S. Air Force Airman Cody D. Brown graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force. Brown is the son of Melissa Arnsperger of Mesa, Ariz., and Jerome Brown of Las Vegas, Nev. He is a 2017 graduate of Red Mountain High School, Mesa, Ariz.

U.S. Air Force Airman Shiella N. Cahilig-Bone graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force. She is a 2010 graduate of Arbor View High School, Las Vegas, Nev.

U.S. Air Force Airman Jakob T. Dahlman graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force. Dahlman is the son of Tina M. Ringe and grandson of Howard Ringe L. Ringe of American Falls, Idaho. He is a 2009 graduate of Chaparral High School, Las Vegas, Nev.

U.S. Air Force Airman Israel J. Davis graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force. Davis is a 2017 graduate of Advanced Technologies Academy, Las Vegas, Nev.

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Austin Day graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force. Day is the son of Apryl Day of Carmel, Ind., and grandson of Diane and Wendell Day of Springfield, Ill. He is a 2012 graduate of Centennial High School, Summerlin, Nev.

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jason Z. Jones graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force. Jones is the son of Cheante A. Porties and grandson of Patricia M. Jones of Long Beach, Calif. He is a 2017 graduate of Las Vegas High School, Las Vegas, Nev.

U.S. Air Force Airman Devin D. Lee graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force. Lee is the son of Denise Jackson of Las Vegas, Nev. He is a 2017 graduate of Andre Agassi College Prepatory Academy, Las Vegas, Nev.

U.S. Air Force Airman Naomi Y. Mayo graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force. Mayo is the daughter of Darrell H. and Akisha R. Mayo of Las Vegas, Nev., and granddaughter of Arlene M. Mayo of Inglewood, Calif. She is a 2017 graduate of Basic High School, Henderson, Nev.

U.S. Air Force Airman Cody T. Noack graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force. Noack is the grandson of Richard and Jewel Doke of Huntsville, Ala., and nephew of Rhonda Montoya of Las Vegas, Nev. He is a 2016 graduate of Sigonella High School, New York, N.Y.

U.S. Air Force Airman Arnel Joseph S. Parayno Jr. graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force. Parayno is the son of Arnel Parayno Sr. and Zenaida Parayno of Las Vegas, Nev., grandson of Zeta Reichart of Henderson, Nev., and nephew of Alfredo Sibucao of Las Vegas, Nev. He is also the brother of Marc Anthony and Angie Parayno. Parayno is a 2014 graduate of Centennial High School, Las Vegas, Nev.

U.S. Air Force Airman Chriss A. Quezada graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force. Quezada is the son of Alfonso Diaz and Veronica Quezada of Las Vegas, Nev. He is also the brother of Cindy Doyle. Quezada is a 2017 graduate of Legacy High School, Las Vegas, Nev.

U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Melvin R. Rushing III graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force. Rushing is the son of Bridget Whittle-Vea and Tuponunu Vea of Las Vegas, Nev., and Melvin Rushing Jr. of Las Vegas, Nev., and grandson of Leslie Hemphill of San Diego, Calif., Olivia and Thomas Whittle of Las Vegas, Nev., and Melvin Rushing Sr. and Joanne Bellinger of San Diego, Nev. He is a 2013 graduate of Liberty High School, Las Vegas, Nev.

U.S. Air Force Airman Xavier R. Thompson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force. Thompson is the son of Edward Furbush and Pelar Thompson of Las Vegas, Nev., brother of Aubrini Thompkins of San Antonio, Texas, nephew of Angela Furbush of Las Vegas, Nev., and cousin of Ryan Furbush of Los Angeles, Calif. He is a 2015 graduate of Del Sol High School, Las Vegas, Nev.

U.S. Air Force Airman Emmeline V. Writsman graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force. Writsman is a 2012 graduate of Las Vegas High School, Las Vegas, Nev. She earned an associate degree in 2016 from the College of Southern Nevada, Las Vegas, Nev.

U.S. Air Force Airman Daniel Y. Yi graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force. He is a 2010 graduate of Desert Oasis High School, Las Vegas, Nev.

U.S. Air Force Airman Jessica A. Combs graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force. Combs is the daughter of Thomas and Allison Combs of Las Vegas, Nev. She is a 2017 graduate of Arbor View High School, Las Vegas, Nev.

U.S. Air Force Airman Leo X. Yang graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force. Yang is the husband of Jingyi Liu of Las Vegas, Nev. He is a 2004 graduate of Shenyang Railway Experimental High School, New York, N.Y.