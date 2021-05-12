Las Vegas-area nurse recognized for going above and beyond

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We continue our series on profiling nurses here in the valley who go above and beyond for their patients.

Today, we are introducting you to a couple and a nurse who become so close they consider themselves family.

Armida Mellott's stride may not be what is used to be, but her sense of humor is as strong as ever.

"Maybe she'll go away. She won't go away. She's good company," Mellott jokes.

The "she" Armida refers to is Registered Nurse Michelle Ongman who visits her every week.

"They know that they can call me. They're going to get help," Ongman says

At 90 years old, Armida struggles with her Pulmonary Fibrosis, which causes her shortness of breath.

"She keeps after me pretty good. So, I appreciate her being concerned about me. So that's something I look forward to," Mellott said.

Armida's husband Michael nominated Michelle to be recognized by 13 Action News.

"I mean, it was... it brought me to tears just to read what they actually appreciate about you as a nurse," Ongman said.

Michelle has been coming to the Mellott's home for about a year and a half now.

"Very comfortable with Michelle. She's almost like family now," Michael Mellott said.

"If you're a face that they enjoy seeing, then it's, you know, it's, it's good for them overall. Yeah. To bring a smile to their face," Ongman said.

It's that compassion and empathy Michael says that make Michelle special.

"Which are qualities that are typically not taught in any school," he said.

Case in point, recently Armida saw a doctor seeking help about what to do for a hernia she suffers from, but wasn't happy with the way the visit went.

"But because she gets very short of breath, so we wanted to see if she could have surgery, if it would make her quality of life better," Ongman said.

The Mellott's turned to the person they have come to trust to help find a second opinion.

"And again, the second opinion provided my wife with the pertinent information that she needed. We needed to make an informed decision about whether or not to consider surgery," Michael said.

They opted not to have surgery and they are grateful Michelle was with them every step of the way.

"Oh, I need her all the time now. I don't think she's good company besides being a wonderful nurse. She's a good company when she comes," Armida Mellott said.

That kind of feedback is also helping Michelle too.

"Oh, I have the best job that I've ever had as a nurse right now," Ongman said

It is clearly a match meant for healing.

