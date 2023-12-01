Local teenage singers to perform at Smith Center on sold-out night with musician

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two local youth singers from Las Vegas are getting the opportunity of a lifetime on Friday.

12-year-old Mark Ruber and 14-year-old Khloe Judd have been with the Positively Arts Program for more than two years. The program helps grow interest in the arts among young people.

They will now get to perform at the holiday show at the Smith Center alongside musician David Perrico.

We spoke with Ruber and Perrico about this special opportunity.

"My love of music really began when I was five years old at my first school's talent show. There, I hadn't truly discovered my love for music, but it wasn't until I did it again a little while later that I truly realized that I connect with the arts so well. And it's really what I love to do," Ruber said. "I'm honestly really excited for everything. Being able to perform with Dave Perrico alongside him on stage, it's incredible."

"When I was young, that opportunity was afforded to me, and that always stuck with me," Perrico said. "So it's a way for me to pay it forward, and it will impact them, and they'll go out, and they'll grow and give that way."

The concert is already sold out. Good luck to Mark and Khloe!