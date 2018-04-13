Local teachers recognized with the 'Game Changer' Award

America First Credit Union teamed up with the Vegas Golden Knights to create the Game Changer Program, honoring teachers in the Clark County School District. The program awarded four teachers who made a positive impact in the classroom and in the lives of students, each with a $1000 grant. Each recipient was announced and rewarded at various Vegas Golden Knights home games.



The first recipient, Lisa Withrow, is a teacher at Valley High School and was nominated by more than 20 of her students who wanted to celebrate her dedication to their education. Aron Anderson, a teacher at Coronado High School, was awarded for his exemplary dedication to his students and his outstanding work in the classroom. Christopher Della Valle, a Math and Special Education teacher at Shadow Ridge High School, was the third winner and was nominated because of his inspirational commitment to education. The final awardee was Catherine Callisto, a biology teacher and athletic director at Sierra Vista High school, nominated by her students and peers for her inspirational dedication to her student’s success.



For more information on America First Credit Union, visit www.americafirst.com, or follow America First on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest.