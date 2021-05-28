Local talent to headline Downtown Las Vegas Field Trip Festival

Downtown Las Vegas, in partnership with Fergusons Downtown, will present Field Trip, an open-air evening excursion featuring alternative R&B, groovy hip-hop and indie-pop artists.

The outdoor concert will take place at Fergusons Downtown, a city block rooted in community, celebrating local music, art and creators.

The revitalized Fergusons Motel and @DTLV, a Downtown Las Vegas community Instagram platform, invites guests to its outdoor concert series that will kick off with performances from Las Vegas favorites, including jazzy hip-hop quintet, The Lique; bouncy pop singer and rapper, Papichuloteej; rising R&B star, LinaDrae; and bone-rattling soul singer, B. Rose plus sounds by DJ Wizdumb.

Tasty bites from local restaurants will be available for purchase on-site, including Vegas Test Kitchen’s Yukon Pizza, a wood-fired sourdough pizza made with a 120-year-old family heirloom starter; Phytos Vegan Eats, Vegas’ first fully vegan hot dog cart; This Mama’s House, which will serve classic Vietnamese Banh Mi sandwiches and comfort food from the general manager of District One; and more.

The concert will be held from 8 p.m. – 1 a.m. on May 29.