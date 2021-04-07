Local Taco Bell restaurants raise $110K for nonprofits

Taco Bell franchise organization Diversified Restaurant Group (DRG) with restaurants in Las Vegas, NV has helped raise $110,000 for nonprofits.

A share of these funds raised in its Las Vegas area restaurants will go to youth extra-curricular programs (Summerlin South Little League, Summerlin Seals, and Boy Scouts & Girl Scouts of America) in the Las Vegas area, whose participants have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

DRG is thrilled to be able to support these programs and most importantly the youth that participates in them and will take the experiences and life skills they learn into adulthood.

Diversified Restaurant Group operates just over 200 Taco Bells in California, Nevada, Kansas, and Missouri. DRG prides itself as being a “People” company and as such established the DRG Cares Fund. This fund supports both its employees and the surrounding community. It supports employees that are facing financial hardship following an unforeseen personal event or natural disaster.

It supports the surrounding community through partnerships with local charities in the communities in which it operates.

This donation effort was part of Taco Bell’s nationwide Helping Hand fundraiser.

From March 18 to March 31, customers at Taco Bell locations across the country were given the option to donate $1 at check-out to support several charitable organizations, including Boys & Girls Club of America and Junior Achievement.

During the two-week national fundraiser, company-owned Taco Bell locations raised over $40,000 for YouthBuild USA, a global nonprofit championing opportunity youth—young adults between the ages of 16 and 24 who are neither in school nor employed—as they earn the knowledge, training and opportunities that lead to long-term professional and personal success.