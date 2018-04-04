Local Soroptimist clubs honor award winners

The Soroptimist International (SI) clubs of Southern Nevada – SI of Greater Las Vegas Valley, SI Metropolitan Las Vegas, and SI Pahrump Valley – recently honored its winners of the Ruby Award and Live Your Dream Education & Training Award for Women.

The Soroptimist Ruby Award, named after the first Soroptimist federation president, Ruby Lee Minar, honors women or men who have worked to improve the lives of women and girls through their professional and/or volunteer work. SI Greater Las Vegas honored Rosemary Q. Flores and SI Pahrump Valley honored L.D. Meiklejohn.

The Live Your Dream Education & Training Award for Women provides cash grants for head-of-household women seeking to improve their lives with the help of additional education and training. SI Greater Las Vegas honored Vanessa L. Smith, SI Pahrump Valley honored Amanda Balog, SI Metropolitan Las Vegas honored Lindsay Newark and SI Las Vegas Valley honored Doree S. Watkins.

Soroptimist International Clubs is a global volunteer organization that economically improves the lives of women and girls through the 'Live Your Dream Awards' and 'Dream It, Be It' programs. The organization also powers LiveYourDream.org, an online volunteer and activist network that supports the Soroptimist mission.