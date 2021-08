LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local organization now has a dual purpose: Honoring those recently killed in Afghanistan while memorializing those lost on Sept. 11.

Two 9/11 Angel Tribute cars left Las Vegas on Sunday.

The names of everyone killed on that tragic day were written across the body of the vehicles as drivers embarked on their cross-country tour.

The group says it plans to be in New York City for the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attack.