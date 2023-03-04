LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Local non-profit, Nevada Blind Children's Foundation hosted its annual Beep Baseball game at Paradise Park on Saturday morning.

The annual event is free to NBCF students and their families and was held this year at Paradise Park in the southeastern Las Vegas valley.

Beep Baseball is an adaptive version of America's favorite pastime with some special concessions made for children with visual impairments, according to a news release.

Blind children are able to participate in the game through the use of four-foot padded cylinder “bases” that give off a buzzing sound when activated.

Once the ball is hit off a tee by a player, the base operator activates one of the bases and the runner must identify the correct buzzing base using his/her auditory senses, and run to it before the ball is fielded by a defensive player.

If the runner is safe, a run is scored, but if an outfielder reaches the ball first, they hold it up in the air to signal an out.

Local non-profit hosts Beep Baseball game for children with visual impairments

To learn more about Nevada Blind Children’s Foundation, visit nvblindchildren.org.