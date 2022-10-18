Local Las Vegas animal shelter reaches milestone by serving 175,000 patient

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials from the local Heaven Can Wait Animal Society announced that they served their 175,000 patient.

The surgery was performed by Heaven Can Wait Animal Society Medical director, Dr. David Henderson. The patient was served at their Spay & Neuter Clinic.

"These services have kept an estimated 525,000 cats and dogs out of shelters and off our streets," the society said. "Which has huge animal welfare, public health, and public safety impacts."

Spay, neuter, and vaccination services can also prevent life-threatening illnesses, infections, and cancers in pet cats and dogs.

Demand for these lifesaving services at the Spay & Neuter Clinic have spiked after the bottleneck caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as a critical veterinary staffing shortage, so staff have been working at breakneck speed to serve as many animals and their families as possible.

“This milestone would not have been possible without the support of our community, especially those who are passionate about saving lives,” says Fulciniti. “We couldn’t be more grateful.”