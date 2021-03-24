Local Jersey Mike’s donating sales to Special Olympics Nevada

Head to Jersey Mike’s Subs on March 31 and grab a sub, share a catering box with healthcare workers or order through the app for delivery and contact-less pickup.

Any way you slice it, 100 percent of your purchase will go to charity.

On March 31, the hardworking teams at 12 Jersey Mike’s locations in the Las Vegas area will give every single dollar in sales, not just the profit, to Special Olympics Nevada.

It’s all part of Jersey Mike’s 11th Annual nationwide Day of Giving.

All month, generous customers have been making donations at more than 1,800 Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the nation during the 11th Annual “Month of Giving” fundraising campaign for local charities.

During this year’s Month of Giving in March, Jersey Mike’s hopes to raise a record-breaking amount of more than $8 million nationwide for local charities striving to fulfill their missions and make a difference.

Since 2011, Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving has raised more than $32 million for local charities.

