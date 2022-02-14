Local Eagle Scout makes history

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Cash Karlen was recently honored at the court of honor event which happens 3 times a year. And for good reason. This eagle scout accomplished what only a select few have.

Karlen isn’t your ordinary high school senior. He’s not even your average boy scout. No, he is one of only less than 600 people to earn their 138th boy scout merit badge.

That’s the most anyone can currently earn.

With no hesitation…what’s your favorite badge you’ve earned?

Karlen: "scuba!"

The hardest….

"Bugling. I had never played an instrument before. I had to end up playing 10 bugle calls."

According to the Las Vegas area council there are more than 42 million Boy Scouts across America and only 2.5 million have achieved the prestigious Eagle Scout rank. Karlen’s Boy Scout journey began in 2014 with the Boy Scout troop and eventually becoming an Eagle Scout in 2018.

Program director of the Las Vegas area counsel Bryce McCandless says: "His accomplishment is extremely rare. I’ve been involved in scouting and working with scouts since I was a teenager and I’ve only ever seen one other scout achieve what he did. That was probably 10 plus years ago when there were even fewer merit badges than there are now."

This particular goal started as a challenge with his friends but grew into much more.

"You can always help people and you can always be of service to people. There are a lot of things you can do, even for yourself. Especially getting all these (badges), there are a lot of things that aren’t as daunting as you think they are. You just have to give it a shot," Karlen says.

The task was no easy feat. On top of doing 109 camping nights, 281 hiking miles, and 222 service hours, he had to travel all over the country to complete some of these badges.

"He’s a great example of service and servant leadership. That’s one of the core values we teach in scouting," McCandless told us.

After graduation, he wants to head to the University of Utah to study mechanical and bio-medical engineering. He also wants to join the ROTC.