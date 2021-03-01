Little Grass Shack radio show bringing Hawaiian culture to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Bringing the sounds of Hawaii to the 9th island. Every Sunday, the Little Grass Shack radio show is doing just that as it broadcasts from UNLV.

Island Emory, Punaboy and Ms. Aloha say the goal of their program is to preserve island culture by playing their music.

"For native Hawaiians, songs tell our history. Once the history is no longer viable, then we lose our identity just like our Hawaiian language," said Doreen Hall.

Hall, who is also a host, says the rising cost of living in Hawaii forced many native Hawaiians to leave.

One of the most popular places Hawaiians end up in is Las Vegas.

The latest census data showed about 50,000 Hawaiians were living in Southern Nevada and Hall says she believes that number has gone up.

This particular group says they hope their Hawaiian broadcast helps other natives find a slice of heaven in Las Vegas.

