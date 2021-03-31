Library District executive director wins Margaret E. Monroe Award

Las Vegas-Clark County Library District Executive Kelvin Watson was awarded the Margaret E. Monroe Award.

The award recognizes those who have made major contributions to services for adults through exceptional leadership, creative and innovative concepts, measurable effectiveness, and their influence on the industry as a whole.

Watson has held numerous leadership positions, both on the job and in professional organizations. He has served as the Broward County Libraries Director since February 2017 until February 2021, when he joined the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District.

Throughout his career, Watson has freely shared his knowledge and expertise with his colleagues as a frequent speaker and panelist at conferences. In May 2020, he published an opinion/editorial in Library Journal on the topic of “Addressing eContent Issues in Times of Crisis,” and in March 2021, he wrote the forward for the new book “Understanding & Navigating Discrimination in America” by Jamie Maniloff.

Watson started his career as a Commissioned Officer in the Active US Army and Army Reserves.

For his full biography, click here.