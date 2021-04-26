LG Electronics to host clothing drive campaign

With millions of pounds of clothing ending up in U.S. landfills each year and COVID-19 hygiene concerns challenging donations, LG Electronics USA is helping take action with "Second Life" – a campaign to raise awareness of clothing waste and inspire consumers to take responsible action through fabric care, donations and upcycling.

A leader in laundry innovation, LG is kicking off its efforts with a seven-city road tour to collect used clothing and recycle 100 percent of items received.

The tour will make its way to Las Vegas on April 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 18 Bin Restaurant, 107 E. Charleston Blvd. #150.

As part of the Tour, LG is committing to collect up to 10,000 pounds of clothing to be donated to local organizations to help support families in need of clean clothes. The brand will also encourage clothing reuse by inviting attendees to exchange unwanted items in a clothing swap stocked with rare vintage finds from thrift chain Round Two.

The event is open to the public and consumers will have an opportunity to donate clothing, pick up vintage finds from Round Two’s clothing swap, and get tips on how to reduce their fashion footprint.

To get involved, they can simply drop off two or more pounds of clothing to donate and swap.