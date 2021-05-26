'Legends in Concert' returns to Tropicana Las Vegas May 27

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 'Legends in Concert' is officially back.

After having to suspend operations for the first time in it's 38 year run due to the pandemic, one of the Valley's most iconic shows is making a comeback.

'Legends in Concert' kicks off Thursday May 27 through December 31.

"Legends in Concert" will return with performances at Tropicana Las Vegas Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and start at $59.99 (excluding tax and fees). VIP booths and preferred seating are also available, ranging from $84.99 to $104.99 (excluding tax and fees).

For more information click here.