Lee Canyon holds its Feel Good Weekender

Lee canyon is marking the end of the 2020-2021 winter season with Feel Good Weekender. All weekend lift tickets will be $25 with $5 of every sale donated to High Fives Foundation.
Posted at 8:02 AM, Apr 02, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lee Canyon is marking the end of the 2020-2021 winter season with Feel Good Weekender.

All weekend lift tickets will be $25 with $5 of every sale donated to High Fives Foundation.

It is a nonprofit supporting mountain sports athletes with life-altering injuries.

The resort has donated more than $50,000 to the nonprofit since starting the Feel Good Fridays in 2017.

The event starts today and runs through Sunday.

