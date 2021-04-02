Lee Canyon holds its Feel Good Weekender

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lee Canyon is marking the end of the 2020-2021 winter season with Feel Good Weekender.

All weekend lift tickets will be $25 with $5 of every sale donated to High Fives Foundation.

It is a nonprofit supporting mountain sports athletes with life-altering injuries.

RELATED: Las Vegas woman overcoming paralyzing injury through adaptive sports

The resort has donated more than $50,000 to the nonprofit since starting the Feel Good Fridays in 2017.

The event starts today and runs through Sunday.