Lee Canyon holding Spring Sessions starting April 9

Lee Canyon announces Spring Sessions, three-day weekend operations starting April 9 where skiing and snowboarding will be offered on terrain served by Lee Canyon’s Bluebird chair only.

Guests can also enjoy winter scenic chairlift rides on the Sherwood chair, which will not be open for skiing and snowboarding. During Spring Sessions, all 2020/21 season passes will be honored, including specialty passes like Battle Born and Weekday passes.

Daily lift tickets can be purchased online for $39; 2020/21 Ride Local cardholder can access the area for $29.

Hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lee Canyon will assess snow conditions and weather forecasts, and the continuation of Spring Sessions will be announced weekly on Sunday.

While food and beverage outlets will be operating during Spring Sessions, Rabbit Peak, Lee Canyon’s bunny hill, will not be running. Lessons and ski and snowboard rentals will also not be offered. All previous COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect, including mandatory face masks, parking reservations, and limited seating in all indoor dining areas.

This weekend is Lee Canyon’s Feel Good Weekender, April 2 to April 4. All weekend, lift tickets will be $25 with $5 of every sale donated to High Fives Foundation, a non-profit supporting mountain sports athletes with life-altering injuries.

Guests must reserve parking in advance and more information can be found here.

Lee Canyon encourages skiers and snowboarders to take advantage of loyalty rates for 2021/22 season passes; details can be found online.