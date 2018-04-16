Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar unveiled their spring menu on March 27.

Livening things up from their typical heavier winter fare, the new menu focuses on "bright ingredients" served in a rustic setting, according to a press release from the restaurant.

Select items on the new menu include:

Street Corn Wheels – A twist on street corn – fresh corn, grilled with lime, garlic, queso blanco, cilantro, and Tajin.

Housemade Veggie Burger Bowl – avocado, baby kale, black sesame seeds, marinated tomatoes, lentils, roasted red peppers, spicy carrots, lemon vinaigrette, and tahini sauce on the side.

Roasted Rosemary Chicken – roasted chicken breast and thigh, served with smoked paprika potatoes, crispy brussels sprouts, sautéed onions and mushrooms, fresh parsley, and herb jus.

Bacon N Egg Mac N Cheese – crispy bacon, hatch chiles, five kinds of cheese, buttermilk biscuit crumble, a fried egg and fresh parsley.

Peach Raspberry Hand Pie – made from scratch raspberry puree, sweet peaches, cinnamon and sugar, salted caramel sauce, served warm with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream.

The restaurant is also serving up spring cocktails like the Honey Thyme Old Fashioned, the Tincup Whiskey Sour, and the Huckleberry Mule. Those who want non-alcoholic drinks can try their sparkling sodas, which come in ginger-lime and tropical-orange flavors.

The new menu is available at all Lazy Dog locations in Las Vegas.