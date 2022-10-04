Latino-owned company serving authentic flavors from family recipes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When you go to a restaurant and get that basket of chips with a side of salsa, you may not think very much of it.

But as 13 Action News anchor Kalyna Astrinos reports, there's a chance it came from a Latino-owned company right here in Las Vegas, focused on authentic flavors created from family recipes.

NO CHEAP STUFF

"We don't use any of the cheap stuff," says Teresa Martinez, CEO of Tortillas Inc.

She has a lot to say when it comes to people who think Nevada lacks in authentic Mexican food.

"Not true. My mother was born and raised in Guadalajara Jalisco. She is the master of making tamales," says Teresa.

Tortillas Inc. uses her mother's original recipe.

"It's the best stuff you're going to find," says Teresa.

Her dad started Tortillas Inc. in 1979 and like any new businesses, struggled to get it off the ground. Her brother eventually took over, helping the business churn out their tortillas, salsas, rice and beans and so much more for valley restaurants, including some of the biggest on the strip.

But in 2020 her brother passed away from COVID, leaving her in charge. Making sure the business succeeds means everything to her and her family and she's keeping their legacy alive through her hard work.

"You know I show up every day. God, your gonna make me cry. Everything I do is with intention. Everything, I bring my heart and soul into this and I try to keep everybody motivated," says Teresa.

FAMILY

The company now has more than 100 employees and in true Latino fashion, that includes family.

"I have a couple of my nieces, my sons, my daughter and such," says Teresa.

She is now inspiring them and the younger generation of Latinos, to work hard and dream big.

"I have two daughters myself. I always tell them you can do whatever you want... It's just having that passion and that drive," says Teresa.

This company now serves as a reminder of the American dream. All while staying true to their roots. Bringing a flavor of home to their new home.

"It's the best stuff your gonna find. It doesn't matter if you go to LA, If you go to Phoenix, you go to New York, you go to Miami. Las Vegas baby, Guadalajara Jalisco," says Teresa.

"And it's made with love," says Kalyna. "Mucho amor," says Teresa.