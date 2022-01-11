Latin Chamber of Commerce in Las Vegas joining others to assist families

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Latin Chamber of Commerce and others are coming together to give out over 250 computers to those families that qualify.

Comp-U-Dopt, NFL Inspire Change and the Latin Chamber of Commerce will also provide up to two years of tech support along with the computers for families with a student in K-12 education.

“This incredible opportunity will give qualifying families access to connect to the world,” said Peter Guzman, president of the Latin Chamber of Commerce.

The collaboration will happen during the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl being held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and the computers will be handed out during the Pro Bowl Week.