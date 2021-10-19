Las Vegas woman donates Halloween-themed items to Cure 4 the Kids Foundation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A sixth grader battling cancer has inspired a local woman to put together Halloween-themed tote bags and pillowcases for Cure 4 the Kids.

Lara Stone was inspired by her friend's daughter Capri to sew 45 bags and 60 pillowcases.

Cure 4 the Kids works to advance cures and prevention of childhood diseases through clinical excellence, research and innovation.

Capri, who is a sixth-grader at Doral Academy at Red Rock, received chemotherapy treatment through the program.

The items were delivered as donations to the Cure 4 the Kids Foundation in Summerlin.