Las Vegas woman authors children's book to help people with rare disease

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas woman is using the pandemic as an opportunity to help people with rare diseases in Nevada.

Georgene Glass authored ‘The Tale of the Cell.’ It’s based off the life of her 6-year-old daughter Gia, who is battling Sickle Cell Disease.

The Tale of the Cell details the joys and pains that Gia goes through on a daily basis while dealing with Sickle Cell Disease.

Sickle Cell is an inherited blood disorder that impacts how blood and oxygen flow through your body. It can cause joint pains and impact the immune system as well as cause anemia. There is no universal cure for the disease.

Georgene says her book is meant to educate people on the disease and discuss how parents can be carriers. She also hopes it dispels fears by showing that Gia and others with the disease can live a long and high quality life.

“It shows that even though a lot of people have severe complications and can’t do as much, it shows that she’s able to do a lot of things, she plays and has fun just like any other child,” Georgene said.

Proceeds from The Tale of the Cell go to Georgene’s Dreamsickle Foundation, which is the first Sickle Cell foundation in Nevada. The foundation just opened a community and resource center where Nevadans with rare diseases can go for assistance with a wide variety of services.

The Tale of the Cell can be found on the Dreamsickle Foundation’s website as well as Target and Amazon.