Las Vegas wig store is helping put a smile on those battling cancer

Le'Host Hair &amp; Wigs owner, Haith, is helping put a smile on those battling cancer. This month she treated nine women to free wigs who have suffered hair loss due to cancer. Kay McCabe reports.
Posted at 6:08 PM, Oct 19, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — CEO of Le'Host Hair & Wigs, Haith Johnson, is putting a smile on the faces of those who are battling cancer.

This month, she treated nine women to free wigs who have suffered hair loss due to cancer.

“We want to make sure we’re arm and arm with our customers who’ve been diagnosed with diseases that result in hair loss,” said Johnson.

Donna Hill has been battling with stage four lung cancer for over eight months. After going wig shopping with her mom, and stopping in Johnson's wig store (located at the Walmart on1807 W. Craig Rd) she had no idea when she returned she'd receive a huge surprise.

“The people in my life that have done so much for me,” said Donna after receiving her brand-new complimentary wig from Le'Host Hair & Wigs.

With free styling and maintenance services, Johnson says she wanted Donna to know there are people in the world who care and will help her along her journey.

Donna says she's looking forward to feeling like herself again with her new wig.

“I’m glad [Haith] was put through those struggles to push forward and do something like this for people like me," said Donna.

Johnson says she's hoping to help more women through the end of November, for more information or ways to contact click here.

