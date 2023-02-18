Las Vegas to Los Angeles: The 350 mile run to raise funds for the unhoused

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two men are not just taking one step to end homelessness, they are actually taking thousands of steps.

Ken Craft and Rowan Vansleve from "Hope The Mission" started a 350 mile run Friday morning. The run started at the Las Vegas Strip and will go all the way to Los Angeles.

Los Angeles is where the organization is based, and it's all in an effort to raise funds to build family shelters for the homeless.

The two say they are going "all in" in hopes that the community will join them to help those who are unhoused.

"Each and every day we're gonna run about 15 to 20 miles and then we're gonna jump on the phone and ask everyone we've ever met, 'look at us we're probably gonna die trying to do this thing will you help us out? Donate before we pass out?'," Vansleve said.

Vansleve is the president and CFO of "Hope The Mission." Their goal is to raise $350,000.

If you would like to support their cause, you can visit this website.

The run will last until March 10.