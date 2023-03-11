Watch Now
Las Vegas teens participate in workshops during Empowerment Summit at Whitney Library

Whitney Library is hosting its first-ever Teen Empowerment Summit for 12-18 year-olds on Saturday afternoon.
Posted at 3:18 PM, Mar 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-11 18:37:01-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Whitney Library is hosting its first-ever Teen Empowerment Summit for 12-18 year-olds on Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release, 86 teens attended this year's inaugural event and they do plan to do it again next year.

"Your local library is more than just a place for books," the release said. "They are information hubs for the community."

Good Morning Las Vegas anchor Justin Hinton was also featured as a guest speaker at the event and spoke with organizers on why an event like this is needed in Whitney.

Billy Allen, a Branch Manager at Whitney Library, told KTNV, "We've got sessions involving social justice LBGTQ representation and getting into college, but it's not just about us — it's about teens empowering the community. That's the purpose of this to empower our future by providing them with information and resources."

For more information on the summit, visit the Clark County Library District's website.

