Las Vegas teens participate in workshops during Empowerment Summit at Whitney Library

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Whitney Library is hosting its first-ever Teen Empowerment Summit for 12-18 year-olds on Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release, 86 teens attended this year's inaugural event and they do plan to do it again next year.

"Your local library is more than just a place for books," the release said. "They are information hubs for the community."

Good Morning Las Vegas anchor Justin Hinton was also featured as a guest speaker at the event and spoke with organizers on why an event like this is needed in Whitney.

Billy Allen, a Branch Manager at Whitney Library, told KTNV, "We've got sessions involving social justice LBGTQ representation and getting into college, but it's not just about us — it's about teens empowering the community. That's the purpose of this to empower our future by providing them with information and resources."

