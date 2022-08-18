Las Vegas teen receives new smile after family's dental insurance stopped

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to the Children’s Health Coverage Report Card in Nevada, 58,000 children in the state lacked health coverage in 2019.

Dr. Cody Mugleston, Henderson Modern Dentistry and Orthodontics, says lack of dental coverage is a major issue in southern Nevada.

The non-profit, Future Smiles, which targets vulnerable youth in Southern Nevada and provides them with dental care insurance or not, provided local teen Joselyn Felipe with a new smile.

Felipe is a recent Clark High School graduate and is on her way to college. After years of being covered on her parents dental insurance plan, they were taken off for no longer qualifying, and were not able to afford coverage.

Felipe began working to help her parents out, but also began feeling tooth aches and needed to return to the dentist.

Future Smiles partnered with Henderson Modern Dentistry and Orthodontics and provided Felipe with over $3,000 worth of dental care.

“I've had support, but never like this,” said Felipe.

Recently, The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, awarded Nevada Medicaid nearly $1.6 million over four years to create programs aiming to develop oral health service delivery infrastructure by expanding who can offer services in Nevada.

