Watch
PositivelyLV

Actions

Las Vegas teen raises more than $12K, donates PJs to foster kids in need

items.[0].image.alt
Truvella Reese
13-year-old Cameron Reese raised more than $1,200 and donated pajamas to foster kids in the Las Vegas area. She also threw a pajama party with free cotton candy.
CAMERON REESE 1.jpg
CAMERON REESE 4.jpg
CAMERON REESE 5.jpg
CAMERON REESE 2.jpg
CAMERON REESE 3.jpg
Posted at 5:50 PM, May 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-08 20:50:18-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 13-year-old from the Las Vegas valley is helping foster kids rest a little easier.

Cameron Reese raised more than $1,200 and donated pajamas to foster kids in the Vegas area. She also threw a pajama party with free cotton candy.

Reese says she knew there was a need so she decided to step in and help.

"I realized to have a good nighttime routine, just to wake up refresh, you need the correct stuff to do that with," she said. "And I realized foster kids don't have that and I wanted to make a change for them."

So far she has helped at least 80 families.

Cameron was also named Miss Nevada Jr High

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH