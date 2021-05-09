Las Vegas teen raises more than $12K, donates PJs to foster kids in need

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 13-year-old from the Las Vegas valley is helping foster kids rest a little easier.

Cameron Reese raised more than $1,200 and donated pajamas to foster kids in the Vegas area. She also threw a pajama party with free cotton candy.

Reese says she knew there was a need so she decided to step in and help.

"I realized to have a good nighttime routine, just to wake up refresh, you need the correct stuff to do that with," she said. "And I realized foster kids don't have that and I wanted to make a change for them."

So far she has helped at least 80 families.

Cameron was also named Miss Nevada Jr High