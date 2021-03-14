UPDATE: Las Vegas community comes together to help teen in foster care who had bike stolen

UPDATE: The owner of Above the Crust pizza tells 13 Action News that in the last 24 hours, community members have donated 18 different bikes and more than $1,000 dollars.

The restaurant works closely with Eagle Quest, which gives jobs and life experience to kids in the foster system.

They plan to use the money to buy more bikes for kids in need.

ORIGINAL STORY

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- A Las Vegas teen in the foster care system says his bike was recently stolen while he was working at Above the Crust in North Las Vegas.

The pizza place works with Eagle Quest to help at-risk youth.

The manager of the restaurant says the teen is now borrowing his brother's bike to get to work and they're asking the community to help.

They've started a fundraiser to get the teen a new bike and also bikes for other youth in need.

If you would like to help you can donate cash or a bike at the restaurant near Ann Road and the U.S. 95.