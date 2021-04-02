Las Vegas Rescue Mission receives $38K donation from Cox Charities

The Las Vegas Rescue Mission received a $38,000 donation from Cox Charities, the philanthropic arm of Cox Las Vegas.

The nonprofit will use the donation, generated by Cox employee participation in a virtual 5k, to help furnish its newly refurbished Shelter of Hope.

Click here to watch the donation presentation with Cox Charities employee volunteers and Heather Engle, CEO of the Las Vegas Rescue Mission.

“This past year has been extremely difficult for so many members of our community and they rely on Mission services to feel safe and cared for” said Heather Engle, CEO of LVRM. “The support of Cox and their 1,600+ employees is overwhelming and beautiful, and we are so honored to have been chosen as their partner for this event to allow us to make our shelter feel more like home for those in need.”