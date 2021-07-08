Las Vegas realty company supporting fellow realtor after crash leaves her paralyzed

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local realty company is helping turn a house into a home for one of their fellow coworkers.

Local realtors want to make Tiera McQuater’s house wheelchair accessible after the 34-year-old mom lost her ability to walk after a car crash.

Previously, while traveling to Utah her car hit black ice, skidded and then was hit by a semi-truck.

The community has come together to help but the last hurdle is getting the home wheelchair accessible so McQuater can spend more time with her daughter.

And a fundraiser is scheduled for Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Keller Williams Realty near Sahara Avenue and Fort Apache Road.