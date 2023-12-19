Watch Now
Las Vegas Raiders team up with Smith's, Project 150 to provide holiday essentials for local families

Posted at 5:08 PM, Dec 18, 2023
HENDERSON (KTNV) — Las Vegas Raiders players are in the giving spirit this holiday season.

With support from Smiths and Project 150, the Raiders hosted eight local families as they shopped for holiday essentials. The Raiderettes joined the team.

Officials said each household received a $1,000 Smith’s gift card to purchase groceries, clothes, and toys at Smith’s Marketplace in Henderson.

"These deserving families were selected by the nonprofit organization Project 150, which provides free support and services to homeless, displaced, and disadvantaged high school students in Nevada," officials said. "This shopping spree — when Las Vegas Raiders players and Raiderettes accompany the students and their families — will ensure that they have what they need for the holidays."

The families shopped with the Raiders Monday morning.

The Las Vegas Raiders and Raiderettes teamed up with Smith's and Project 150 to give 8 deserving families a shopping spree for holiday essentials.
