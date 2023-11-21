Las Vegas Raiders, foundation partners with nonprofit to pack 10,000 holiday meals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders and the Raiders Foundation teamed up with United Way of Southern Nevada to donate $230,000 toward supplies and food to support local families in need.

Last Wednesday, the nonprofit organization worked with over 150 Las Vegas Raiders team members to pack 10,000 holiday meals.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Las Vegas Raiders this holiday season to ensure that local families in need can share in the joy of a Thanksgiving meal,” stated Julian High, president, and CEO of United Way of Southern Nevada. “With United Way and the NFL celebrating a 50-year partnership, it only makes sense to join forces with our Las Vegas Raiders to make a positive impact in our community."

The pre-packed meals were distributed Thursday at the team's headquarters in Henderson to distribute to UWSN's community partners.

“Our organization is proud to partner with United Way of Southern Nevada by donating our time and resources to ensure thousands of families have a Thanksgiving meal. We are thankful to Smith's Food and Drug for their invaluable support in helping to make this holiday season brighter for our Southern Nevada families” said Sandra Douglass Morgan, president of the Las Vegas Raiders.

