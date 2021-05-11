Las Vegas police say 'thank you' to local nurses at Southern Hills Hospital

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Talk about a sweet 'Nurse Week' surprise.

LVMPD stopping by Southern Hills Hospital this morning with dozens of donuts to say thank you to nurses!

Officers even went to different departments to personally say thank you and deliver handwritten notes.

And the hospital staff loved it!

"We just want to say thank you to all of LVMPD for coming and thanking all of us. It means a lot to us. We really appreciate your service and we feel appreciated in return," said Adam Mathis, nurses leader at Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center.

The hospital says despite it being police week, LVMPD says they wanted to show their appreciation for nurses on the frontlines of the pandemic.