Las Vegas police officer recognized in Good Ticket Program for proactive policing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation is recognizing officer Zachary Rios for proactive community engagement during policing.

Rios was performing a routine patrol when he came across two women leaving a breakfast spot. The women told Rios they were in town for an Usher concert.

When Rios was told about their plans, he provided event safety tips and areas in the valley to avoid according to a press release.

He provided this information without knowing that the two women were a former Cleveland police officer and a Cleveland judge.

According to LVMPD's Good Ticket Program, the Cleveland police officer and judge followed up with an email to LVMPD HQ to inform Rios’ supervisors of their encounter with Rios citing “this type of proactive community engagement is one of the actions that make huge deposits in our legitimacy band. He didn’t know who we were before engaging with us and for me, it speaks to his approach to policing in general.”

For this reason, Rios has been chosen for May's Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation's Good Ticket Program.

A ceremony for Rios will happen at Resorts World Las Vegas 11 a.m. Monday.