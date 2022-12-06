Las Vegas police community involvement helping decrease crime stats

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department Foundation has been helping decrease crime statistics in Las Vegas.

Executive Director, Tom Kovach, says through community engagement, he's seen positive results when it comes crime stats.

“We know as long as we support these programs, and [LVMPD] continues to do them, we’re going to see an impacting results," said Kovach.

The foundation is designed to help metro officers be engaged and present around different areas of Las Vegas.

While doing some research I found that the South Central Area Command has seen the most violent crime in the city, thus far this year. (It comes in 2nd behind Convention Central Area Command for most crimes, YTD).

Local nail shop, Top Nails, owner Phoung Duong, says he has had to worry about not only fear at his jobs, but also concerns from customers and employees.

“A couple clients of mine have witness crimes," said Duong. "Like a shoot out.”

But that's where Kovach says his team steps in. Just like their Christmas Toy Drive they have going on now, continuing to allow local residents get familiar with police officers is a part of the end goal.

For more information on the LVMPD Foundation and ways you can donate, click here.