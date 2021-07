LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas pastor is giving thanks to University Medical Center for the life-saving care he received in March.

Reverend Russ Smethers is an associate pastor at Abundant Peace Church on East Flamingo Road.

According to UMC, he was stabbed 21 times on March 8 when he was rushed to their trauma center.

Today, he thanked the UMC's staff for helping him during his time of need.