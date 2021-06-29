Watch
PositivelyLV

Actions

Las Vegas nurse praised for saving woman having seizure on plane

items.[0].image.alt
Southern Hills Hopsital
Pre-Operative Nurse named Josie Rodriguez.PNG
Posted at 1:29 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 16:30:55-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local nurse is being praised for jumping into action on a recent flight to help save a person who was having a seizure.

A Southern Hills Hospital spokesperson says nurse Josie Rodriguez was on a Frontier Airlines flight to Philadelphia when a woman began to have a seizure and fell near the bathroom.

Rodriguez immediately jumped up and began caring for the patient after flight attendants were asking if there were any medical professionals on board, according to the hospital spokesperson.

The pre-op nurse monitored the woman's vitals and provided oxygen to the woman during a 12-minute seizure to help stabilize her for 20 minutes until emergency medical services arrived.

"I might be flying this plane but I could never do what you just did," said one of the Frontier Airlines pilots.

After the flight, attendants called Rodriguez to the cockpit to thank her.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH