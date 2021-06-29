Las Vegas nurse praised for saving woman having seizure on plane

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local nurse is being praised for jumping into action on a recent flight to help save a person who was having a seizure.

A Southern Hills Hospital spokesperson says nurse Josie Rodriguez was on a Frontier Airlines flight to Philadelphia when a woman began to have a seizure and fell near the bathroom.

Rodriguez immediately jumped up and began caring for the patient after flight attendants were asking if there were any medical professionals on board, according to the hospital spokesperson.

The pre-op nurse monitored the woman's vitals and provided oxygen to the woman during a 12-minute seizure to help stabilize her for 20 minutes until emergency medical services arrived.

"I might be flying this plane but I could never do what you just did," said one of the Frontier Airlines pilots.

After the flight, attendants called Rodriguez to the cockpit to thank her.