Las Vegas man who survived COVID-19 thanks nurses who helped save his life

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Jim Saracino has always been in a man of faith.

In July of 2020, he called on his strong church upbringing to get him through the worst experience of his life.

Saracino's priest at Christ of King Catholic Church noticed he was having difficulty breathing.

What started off as a routine check-up turned into nearly month-long stay in the hospital.

Saracino was losing a significant amount of oxygen and it was Beky Dierschke that made a call that would ultimately save his life.

"I knew something was not right, that he couldn't go home and needed to be assessed," Dierschke said.

With direction from Dierschke, Saracino was tested and he was positive for COVID and pneumonia.

Saracino was taken to the ICU where he met nurse Cynthia Delosreyes.

Saracino says he found comfort in Delosreyes and found peace through her faith in God.

"While Cythia took care of me, we created a bond and I found out she went to the same church as me," Saracino said.

After nearly three weeks, Saracino was COVID free, leaving the hospital with a new outlook on life and heart of thanksgiving for the angels he says saved his life.

As 13 Action News honors nurses this week, Saracino wanted to send a special thank you to the two that helped save his life.

"I can't thank Cynthia and Becky enough for taking care of me, thank you," Saracino said.