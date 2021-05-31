Las Vegas man running for veterans on Memorial Day Weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This Memorial Day, a Las Vegas man is running 100 miles to raise awareness for veteran suicide.

Peter Makredes ran for 24 hours over the weekend with the money raised going to Mission 2, a nonprofit that offers PTSD treatment to veterans.

"Peter's thought was there's so much more needed to give back to the community and this is a way he could help raise awareness by doing something dramatic -- 100 miles in 24 hours. Not many people could do it. So, that's to bring awareness to this important cause of ending veteran suicide," said Steve Makredes.