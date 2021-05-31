Watch
PositivelyLV

Actions

Las Vegas man running for veterans on Memorial Day Weekend

items.[0].videoTitle
This Memorial Day, a Las Vegas man is running 100 miles to raise awareness for veteran suicide. Peter Makredes ran for 24 hours yesterday.
Posted at 7:33 AM, May 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-31 11:34:42-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This Memorial Day, a Las Vegas man is running 100 miles to raise awareness for veteran suicide.

Peter Makredes ran for 24 hours over the weekend with the money raised going to Mission 2, a nonprofit that offers PTSD treatment to veterans.

PREVIOUS: Las Vegas man runs 100 miles to bring awareness to veteran suicide

"Peter's thought was there's so much more needed to give back to the community and this is a way he could help raise awareness by doing something dramatic -- 100 miles in 24 hours. Not many people could do it. So, that's to bring awareness to this important cause of ending veteran suicide," said Steve Makredes.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH