Las Vegas launching free shuttle service for homeless individuals to essential services

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas will launch The Arrow on July 20, a free shuttle service that will connect the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center at 314 Foremaster Lane to 19 essential service sites across the valley.

Those services including the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, Clark County Social Services, Social Security Administration, Legal Aid of Southern Nevada, NV Job Connect, Southwest Medical, Goodwill Career Center and Nevada DMV.

The two-route service, operated by Keolis Transit, will run seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., with the first and last stop at the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center.