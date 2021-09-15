Las Vegas landlord refusing to raise rent

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rent has skyrocketed over the past few months and we’ve gotten multiple messages from people worried about being priced-out. However, one Las Vegas landlord is refusing to raise rent.

"They said that’s unheard of for a landlord," Tom Trout, a Las Vegas landlord with multiple properties around the area, told us.

Trout says there is no plan to increase rent. In fact, Trout has been known to decrease rent in the past. His properties are paid for and he doesn’t need or want the money from raised rent.

"I’ve never met anyone like him. He wouldn’t even take more money," says one of Trout's tenets Bill Donnelly.

"He did 2 tours in Vietnam. He was in a foxhole. We’re just lucky to have him back in America. Go bless the vets," Trout explained.

Trout charges Donnelly $900 a month for this 4 bedroom, 2 and a half bathroom and 2 car garage.

According to Zillow, Las Vegas rent prices have increased by over 22% since 2015 and Apartment List reported a rise of 13.52% just since last year, soaring past pre-pandemic Zillow projections.

Since you’re not raising you rent, what could these houses go for in the market?

"$2000 a month. If I raise the rent a thousand, I’m sure he would move out. Some people might think I have the I.Q. of a grasshopper but 1 liked to keep my tenets," assured Trout.

Trout, a geologist moved to Pahrump to stake out a gold mine but still loves Vegas. Trout hasn’t been to Vegas in a year, saying there was no need. He came down today to see the new paint job on Donnelly’s residence and to talk to us.

Trout says: "I don’t snoop around. When they rent a house from me it’s their house. I’m not a nitpicky landlord. If my tenets are nice, they get to keep their lease. If they give me a hard time guess what? Out of the door."

Nevada state apartment association executive director Susy Vasquez said that rent will likely increase in a press release, especially with more and more people moving here from out of state. Trout doesn’t plan on raising rent anytime in the future.

