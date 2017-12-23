Las Vegas Jewish Film Festival celebrates 17 years

The Las Vegas Jewish Film Festival is holding it's 17th annual festival starting January 13 through January 28. The film festival presents informative and entertaining contemporary global Jewish cinema.

Opening night will showcase the premiere of the PBS American Masters production, "Sammy Davis Jr.: I Gotta Be Me." Also in the list of screenings is a documentary called, "Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story," which is currently being considered for Best Documentary at the upcoming 90th Academy Awards.

All films presented will be accompanied by the filmmakers or related experts who will provide introductions and moderate post-screening discussions.The majority of the films will be presented at the Adelson Educational Campus in Summerlin.

The Las Vegas Jewish Film Festival is the longest-running film festival in Nevada. Visit www.lvfjff.org for more information on screenings.