Las Vegas high school students thank health care workers with 400+ handmade cards

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's no secret that the pandemic has been hard on health care workers.

Southern Hills Hospital invited the community to write letters to hospital workers to brighten their day, and one local high school responded.

Students at Palo Verde High School sent more than 400 handmade cards to Southern Hills. The cards and letters were hung up in the hospital break room for all staff to see.

Hospital staff say continued support from their community keeps them pushing through the pandemic.