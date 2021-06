LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Local first responders are getting a new furry friend.

The therapy dog will help the first responders with depression, PTSD, anxiety and burnout that many first responders experience.

FirstNet is deploying more than 30 animals across the U.S. to support our local heroes.

Las Vegas is one of the cities they picked to send an animal too.

Therapy dogs have demonstrated to have a beneficial impact on mental health.