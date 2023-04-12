Las Vegas EMS pioneer retiring after 50 years of service, started career in 1975

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Linda "Matt" Netski is retiring from her 48-year long career in the medical field.

Netski is known as an EMS pioneer for being in the field for almost five decades.

“When I started, we had three EMS ambulances working 24/7 covering an area with 280,000 residents. Now, the population we serve is 2.8 million with 160 ambulances,” said Netski.

She was one of the first nurses to provide emergency care in the pre-hospital field in Las Vegas according to AMR. She also was an adjunct instructor for the first class of paramedics in Clark County.

She then went from an ER nurse to train paramedics in an advanced skills course when she joined Mercy Medical Services.

"From that experience, she decided that working outside in the field presented variety and allowed more autonomy in caring for her patients," AMR said in a press release. "Over the years, she has witnessed many changes in emergency medical response, ranging from less cumbersome equipment and better medicines to advanced technology."

Netski currently works as an administrative manager for AMR Las Vegas and MedicWest Ambulance.

“Matt is the go-to person in the organization,” said Michael Johnson, regional director for AMR Las Vegas. “Whenever I ask her for background content, whether having to do with people, certifications, local politics, or response operations, Matt adds value. Nobody has seen it all, but if there were ever someone that came close, it would be Matt.”

There is a special celebration planned to honor Netski as she enters the next chapter of her life. When asked what she plans to do next, she said, “I am going to enjoy some downtime, spend time with family and travel, then I will see about helping in the Clark County EMS System some more”.