Las Vegas educator honored as Nevada Teacher of the Year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A Las Vegas educator was surprised with the Nevada Teacher of the Year award Monday morning.

Gov. Brian Sandoval and Clark County School District leaders were at the Advanced Technologies Academy to honor Richard Knoeppel, who has been with the district since 1995. Knoeppel called the recognition "very special."

His students consistently earn awards in local, regional and national architecture competitions for their design work.

Knoeppel is eligible for the National Teacher of the Year honor.